NDDOT sets up COVID-19 supply donation sites to aid North Dakota healthcare workers, first responders

Do you have personal protective equipment that you’d like to donate to North Dakota first responders and healthcare workers? The North Dakota Department of Transportation has set up COVID-19 supply donation sites around the state for help.

Supplies can be dropped off in the trailers at any of the district locations Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Trailers where supplies can be donated

All donated items should be unused, in their original packaging and commercially produced. The NDDOT is not accepting any homemade medical supplies as well. Below is the list of supplies needed:

  • N95 masks (3M,1860 and 1860S – Non-expired masks are preferred; however, expired masks in good condition may also be donated – CDC Guidelines)
  • Surgical masks
  • Level 3 or 4 isolation gowns
  • Tyvek suits
  • Face shields (medical grade)
  • Goggles (medical grade)
  • Ventilators
  • Examination gloves
  • Sanitizing wipes
  • 1-inch alcohol wipes (individually packaged)
  • Hand sanitizer (at least 60% alcohol)
  • Infrared thermometers
  • Thermometer covers
  • Stethoscopes

And the drop off locations are below:

Bismarck District Office                                                          
218 Airport Road
Bismarck, ND 58504-6003
Phone: 701-328-6950

Devils Lake District Office
316 Sixth Street SE 
Devils Lake, ND 58301-3628
Phone: 701-665-5100

Dickinson District Office
1700 Third Avenue West,
Suite 101
Dickinson, ND 58601-3009
Phone: 701-227-6500

Fargo District Office
503 38th Street South
Fargo, ND 58103-1198
Phone: 701-239-8900

Grand Forks District Office
1951 N Washington St
Grand Forks, ND 58203-1420
Phone: 701-787-6500

Minot District Office
1305 Highway 2 Bypass East
Minot, ND 58701-7922
Phone: 701-857-6925

Valley City District Office
1524 Eighth Avenue SW
Valley City, ND 58072-4200
Phone: 701-845-8800 

Williston District Office 
605 Dakota Parkway West 
Williston, ND 58801-4282 
Phone: 701-774-2700

