NDDOT sets up COVID-19 supply donation sites to aid North Dakota healthcare workers, first responders

Do you have personal protective equipment that you’d like to donate to North Dakota first responders and healthcare workers? The North Dakota Department of Transportation has set up COVID-19 supply donation sites around the state for help.

Supplies can be dropped off in the trailers at any of the district locations Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Trailers where supplies can be donated

All donated items should be unused, in their original packaging and commercially produced. The NDDOT is not accepting any homemade medical supplies as well. Below is the list of supplies needed:

N95 masks (3M,1860 and 1860S – Non-expired masks are preferred; however, expired masks in good condition may also be donated – CDC Guidelines )

) Surgical masks

Level 3 or 4 isolation gowns

Tyvek suits

Face shields (medical grade)

Goggles (medical grade)

Ventilators

Examination gloves

Sanitizing wipes

1-inch alcohol wipes (individually packaged)

Hand sanitizer (at least 60% alcohol)

Infrared thermometers

Thermometer covers

Stethoscopes

And the drop off locations are below:

Bismarck District Office

218 Airport Road

Bismarck, ND 58504-6003

Phone: 701-328-6950

Devils Lake District Office

316 Sixth Street SE

Devils Lake, ND 58301-3628

Phone: 701-665-5100

Dickinson District Office

1700 Third Avenue West,

Suite 101

Dickinson, ND 58601-3009

Phone: 701-227-6500

Fargo District Office

503 38th Street South

Fargo, ND 58103-1198

Phone: 701-239-8900

Grand Forks District Office

1951 N Washington St

Grand Forks, ND 58203-1420

Phone: 701-787-6500

Minot District Office

1305 Highway 2 Bypass East

Minot, ND 58701-7922

Phone: 701-857-6925

Valley City District Office

1524 Eighth Avenue SW

Valley City, ND 58072-4200

Phone: 701-845-8800

Williston District Office

605 Dakota Parkway West

Williston, ND 58801-4282

Phone: 701-774-2700