Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6
Coronavirus

NDDOT using digital signs to inform public on COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has launched a statewide educational campaign for COVID-19 on state highways using their digital signs. The department said the messages are designed to inform the public and encourage North Dakotans to be more diligent about containing the spread of the virus.

Beginning this week, 45 electronic highway signs have displayed the following public safety messages:

COVID-19

#NDSMART

HEALTH.ND.GOV

COVID-19

FACTS NOT FEAR

HEALTH.ND.GOV

“In support of the Governor’s declared emergency, the department is using its resources to help inform and protect the public,” said Bill Panos, NDDOT director. “Using our digital message signs, we are reminding North Dakotans to do their part in limiting the spread of COVID-19.”

North Dakota’s electronic message signs along the highways will feature various messages over the next few weeks. These signs will be activated, with these reminders, only when there are no critical emergency or traffic safety messages.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Press Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Press Conference"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (supersized)

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (supersized)"

KX News at Noon- Lawmaker makes case to end property tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX News at Noon- Lawmaker makes case to end property tax"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast"

A very slick morning commute

Thumbnail for the video titled "A very slick morning commute"

FATAL ACCIDENT WILLISTON

Thumbnail for the video titled "FATAL ACCIDENT WILLISTON"

SHRINE CIRCUS CANCELED

Thumbnail for the video titled "SHRINE CIRCUS CANCELED"

COVID-19 and Cyberattacks

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 and Cyberattacks"

Remarkable Women: Gail Hagerty

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women: Gail Hagerty"

Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/18"

KX STORM TEAM #ONEMINUTEFORECAST w/Tom Schrader 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX STORM TEAM #ONEMINUTEFORECAST w/Tom Schrader 3/18"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/18"

Snow likely for most of ND later today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow likely for most of ND later today"

Bismarck Magazine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Magazine"

Weather Experiments At Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Experiments At Home"

Sports Facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports Facilities"

Bismarck Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bobcats"

Banks Keeping Clean

Thumbnail for the video titled "Banks Keeping Clean"

Call Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Call Ahead"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge