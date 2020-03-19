NDDOT using digital signs to inform public on COVID-19

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has launched a statewide educational campaign for COVID-19 on state highways using their digital signs. The department said the messages are designed to inform the public and encourage North Dakotans to be more diligent about containing the spread of the virus.

Beginning this week, 45 electronic highway signs have displayed the following public safety messages:

COVID-19

#NDSMART

HEALTH.ND.GOV

COVID-19

FACTS NOT FEAR

HEALTH.ND.GOV

“In support of the Governor’s declared emergency, the department is using its resources to help inform and protect the public,” said Bill Panos, NDDOT director. “Using our digital message signs, we are reminding North Dakotans to do their part in limiting the spread of COVID-19.”

North Dakota’s electronic message signs along the highways will feature various messages over the next few weeks. These signs will be activated, with these reminders, only when there are no critical emergency or traffic safety messages.