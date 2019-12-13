NDDOT: Watch out for maintenance crews clearing roads

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

You should be aware of those bright orange trucks this season — they’re only trying to help.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has issued a warning to drivers to share the road with maintenance crews clearing the roads for ice and snow pile up.

All trucks are equipped with bright flashing lights and cameras to see most angles of the truck and what’s around it, but NDDOT Engineer Bob Allen said the truck drivers have a lot to do at one time, and visibility can be an issue.

“Snow fog behind our snow plows is always an issue. There’s no way to eliminate it. We’ve tried to use some special ice to try and pierce through it, but if you get in snow fog, don’t assume the snow plow is in the passing lane or the driving lane, you don’t know where it’s at and that’s when we get into rear-ending of snowplows” said Allen.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Project Child Safe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Project Child Safe"

Giving Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Giving Back"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Ice Fishing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Fishing"

Proposed New Rule

Thumbnail for the video titled "Proposed New Rule"

Minot City Hall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot City Hall"

Montana Highway Patrol Winter Driving Awareness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Montana Highway Patrol Winter Driving Awareness"

Donation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Donation"

Wet Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wet Weather"

KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Emergency Responder Light Show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emergency Responder Light Show"

Walmart Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Fire"

Temperatures Fall Throughout Friday And Plunge For Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Temperatures Fall Throughout Friday And Plunge For Saturday"

Bisman Power 100

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bisman Power 100"

Holiday Train Coming Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Train Coming Sunday"

Ice Cold Christmas Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Cold Christmas Preview"

HS Wrestling 12.12.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling 12.12.19"

KX Storm Team Full Late Night Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Late Night Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Livestock Transport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Livestock Transport"

WSC Monument

Thumbnail for the video titled "WSC Monument"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge