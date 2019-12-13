NDDOT: Watch out for maintenance crews clearing roads

You should be aware of those bright orange trucks this season — they’re only trying to help.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has issued a warning to drivers to share the road with maintenance crews clearing the roads for ice and snow pile up.

All trucks are equipped with bright flashing lights and cameras to see most angles of the truck and what’s around it, but NDDOT Engineer Bob Allen said the truck drivers have a lot to do at one time, and visibility can be an issue.

“Snow fog behind our snow plows is always an issue. There’s no way to eliminate it. We’ve tried to use some special ice to try and pierce through it, but if you get in snow fog, don’t assume the snow plow is in the passing lane or the driving lane, you don’t know where it’s at and that’s when we get into rear-ending of snowplows” said Allen.