CASSELTON, N.D. (KXNET) — A North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) worker was seriously injured after being pinned against a cable median barrier.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, NDDOT was working on a cable median barrier on I-94 west around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The left west lane was closed and traffic was alerted by warning signs.

An additional DOT truck with an attenuator trailer, along with an arrow board, was blocking the left lane at the location of the roadwork to provide safety for the DOT workers.

A plow had an arrow board and another DOP pickup was in front of the plow with an additional arrow board to alert traffic to the road work being done to the median barrier.

A Cadillac Escalade traveling west was driven by a 62-year-old man from White Bear Lake, MN disregarded the advanced warning signs and failed to move out of the left lane of travel.

The Escalade hit the back of the plow with the attenuator, then traveled west and hit the DOT pickup in front of the plow.

The Escalade entered the median and pinned one of the DOT workers against the cable median barrier, that DOT worker was working on the barrier at the time of the crash.

The DOT worker, a 46-year-old man from West Fargo, sustained serious injuries as a result of being pinned.

He was freed from the barrier by another DOT worker at the scene of the crash and was brought to Sanford Hospital.

This crash investigation and any criminal charges remain under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.