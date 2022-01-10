NDGF gives ice fishing tips

Frigid temperatures may be uncomfortable to some, but exciting to those who are waiting to ice fish.

KX News spoke with North Dakota Game and Fish about ways to stay protected from falling into frozen waters.

First, test the ice with an auger to see how deep it is.

Officials said four inches is safe for walking, six inches for a snowmobile and eight to 12 inches is needed for it to be safe enough for a small car to drive on.

“Never take for granted that any ice is safe. You always have to be very cautious and know how to test your way out onto it,” Game Warden Corey Erck said.

Erck said he also recommends having a pair of ice picks which can help save someone from sinking in thin ice.