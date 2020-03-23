NDHFA: Notify your mortgage loan servicer or landlord if you cannot make your payment

Coronavirus
North Dakota Housing Finance Agency (NDHFA) is encouraging households facing financial difficulties because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) to notify their mortgage loan servicer or landlord if they are unable to make their mortgage or rent payment.

“Our loan servicing department has fielded multiple calls and emails from individuals and families who are facing financial difficulties because of virus-related shutdowns,” said Dave Flohr, NDHFA interim executive director. “We want our borrowers to keep calling us. Now is the time to talk to the people you can trust.”

Scams, especially financial scams, increase during times of crisis. Many offer false claims of assistance. While some offers of assistance are legitimate, many are not.

Red flags include:

  • Guarantees that a business can stop a foreclosure or eviction, regardless of circumstances.
  • Asking for payment before any services are performed.
  • Instructions to make mortgage or rent payment to someone else, not to your loan servicer or landlord.
  • Asking you to sign incomplete or blank paperwork or pressuring you to sign a document you have not had time to read thoroughly.

Households who are not NDHFA customers should contact their loan servicer or landlord directly. Mortgage loan servicers provide their contact information on monthly statements or in a payment coupon book. Contact information for landlords is typically provided on a lease. Some property management companies post their contact information at building entrances as well.

