BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)– America is recognizing September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. KX News spoke with healthcare representatives in our state to see what they’re doing to raise awareness.

According to the CDC, an average of three north Dakotans die by suicide each week.

To raise awareness about suicide prevention– and bring that statistic down– The North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services recommends creating a safety plan. Melissa Markegard, the mental health coordinator for Fargo Cass Public Health, says a safety plan is beneficial even if you haven’t experienced suicidal thoughts.

“It’s really a way to almost guide conversation and guide your thoughts as to how you’re going to prepare, should you come into a crisis or reach that crisis point in your life, because to be honest, this could happen to anyone,” said Markegard.

With the safety plan on Health and Human Services website, you can write down trusted loved ones that you can call in an emergency, safe spaces you can go if you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, and reasons to keep living. Markegard says taking the time to think about these before you experience a crisis can help you when you’re in the moment and overwhelmed by emotion.

She also says 988 is an important number to remember.

“988 was launched last summer and only 17% of people know what it actually is,” said Markegard. “988 is the number that you can call if you are feeling suicidal, but it is also a number that you can call if you’re just in a crisis, or if you are a parent and if your child is struggling and you don’t know what to do, you can call 988 and have them help you work through some of that.”

Markegard says another local resource that can help you is the North Dakota chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.