NDHP: A few reminders when driving in the winter

With the roads painted white with snow and ice, the North Dakota Highway Patrol says it’s a good time to remember a few things when driving.

The leading cause of accidents in colder weather is speed.

Lt. Steven Johnson says you should make sure to reduce your speed on more slippery roads.

He also recommends you keep a good following distance between you and other cars.

Johnson says you should also make your car is winter ready.

“If your tires are getting worn, get out there. This might be the time to get those replaced. And in the climate that we live in, making sure you have the right kind of tire. Tires that are appropriate in the South aren’t the same as what we need up here. That seems to catch a lot of people by surprise as well,” explained Johnson.

Another tip: Avoid using the cruise control feature as it doesn’t allow you to be in complete control of your car.