NDHP and MHA Nation Sign Mutual Aid Agreement

On Monday, October 4th, an agreement was signed between the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation (MHA Nation) and the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The agreement will enhance law enforcement in the areas of emergency calls, requests for mutual aid, and other law enforcement functions on the Fort Berthold Reservation.

The agreement does not expand arrest authority. It does provide a legal means for officers to intervene

during certain situations, regardless if the individual is a tribal member at Fort Berthold until local law enforcement is available.

The agreement was signed by MHA Chairman Mark Fox, Governor Doug Burgum, Colonel Brandon Solberg, and TAT Police Chief Marty Foote and takes effect immediately.

You can read the full agreement here.