NDHP expanding officer patrols for New Year’s weekend

With the new year approaching there will be a lot of celebrations, but that excitement can come with a hefty cost if you drive under the influence.

“It can cost the driver their driver’s license for up to a certain period of time. It’s just depending on how heavily they are impaired. The most serious thing obviously is they can be involved in a fatal accident,” said Highway Patrol Sgt. Wade Kadrmas.

Kadrmas said more officers will be working patrols Friday through Sunday to ensure the roads and citizens remain safe.

”Watching for the impaired driver trying to take them off the roadway because they can also intercept speeding drivers and distracted driving as well,” Kadrmas said.

According to Vision Zero, last year there were 4,000 DUI arrests and this year there have been more than 3,000 in North Dakota.

To help prevent crashes and fatalities due to DUI’s, ND Sober Ride is being offered through Lyft.

“For those who are out and about over the holiday season and maybe had a cocktail too many, we want to make sure that they’re being smart, planning ahead, and having a sober ride,” Safety Public Information Program Administrator for the Department of Transportation, Lauren Bjork said.

The voucher for Lyft is limited to riders because of funding.

“It’s kind of a trial-and-error program as we’re trying to figure out how much money we need to put in this program,” Bjork, said

Kadrmas says for those who don’t want to drive, rideshare is the smart option to utilize.

“That is what we’re asking for; it’s for people to be responsible and take those alternative rides,” Kadrmas said.