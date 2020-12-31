NDHP expects fewer than 100 traffic deaths in a year, but nears it with 96

For the second time since 2002, North Dakota is set to have fewer than 100 traffic deaths in a year.

The Vision Zero campaign was started back in 2018 with the goal of zero lives lost due to motor vehicle accidents.

As the year comes to a close, the state currently has 96 traffic fatalities.

Sergeant Wade Kadrmas says that number is still too high and is warning people to start the new year off right.

“Considering how 2020 has been we just ask that you still go out there and be responsible, designated driver, and ensure that you get home safely so no one has to notify your loved ones that you were killed in a crash,” said Kadrmas.

Kadrmas says the Highway Patrol will increase its presence on the road this weekend to make sure everyone is safe.

