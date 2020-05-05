Breaking News
No COVID-19 media briefing today by Governor Burgum
NDHP: Fewer cars on the road, but an increase in speeding citations

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is seeing fewer cars on the road and still an increase in speeding citations. From March 15 to April 15, the number of tickets for people going more than 10 miles an hour over the speed limit has gone up 38 percent.

That’s compared to a three year average of the same time frame.

A sergeant with the North Dakota Highway Patrol says it’s hard to pinpoint the exact reason for this, but the trend is still alarming.

“Is it just that there’s just reduced traffic on the road? Do people just feel that troopers aren’t going to stop people on the roadways because of what’s going on? But we are. We’re out there every day regardless of what’s going on,” said Sgt. Wade Kadmas with the NDHP.

Last year, nearly a fourth of deadly crashes in the state were speed-related.

