NDHP helping Dickinson family fundraise for 11-year-old with rare disease

The family of a little boy battling a rare disease is leaving them in a whirlwind of emotions.

KX News met with the family of Grant Edwards as they discussed their journey and offered an immense expression of gratitude to troopers across the state for pitching in to help.

“Grant is now 11-years old and we found out about 8-years ago, so he was 4 years old at the time,” said Grant’s mom, Mallory Edwards.

Mallory is referring to her son, Grant’s, diagnoses of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a rare disease that happens in 1 in 5,000 male births and has a 100% death rate.

“At the beginning, it was really hard to do anything, like to talk to people about it, because I think we were still in shock by it. But after the dust settles a little bit you’re able to kind of talk about it and feel like you’re not alone,” Mallory said.

In fact, the Edwards family is not alone.

According to CureDuchenne, the disease currently affects more than 300,000 males worldwide.

“There’s several families in North Dakota that have contacted me that do have sons with Duchennes, so it’s not just us,” she said.

As more families are affected by the disease, the Edwards family has put forth efforts toward fundraising to benefit CureDuchenne, a national company put together to find a cure for the disease.

“We did four years of a race, right in Bismarck, right downtown, and we raised a lot of money doing those and then throughout these eight years I’ll just find different things, like on Giving Tuesday, we do a Facebook fundraiser,” Mallory said.

The Edwards were able to raise about $30,000 from all the fundraisers they have put on through the years.

This year though, they’re getting a little help from the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

“It’s good that we can help out a co-worker or a family and all of that stuff. I mean it’s great that we can do stuff like that,” North Dakota State Trooper Brandon Wade said.

Grant’s dad is a trooper with the NDHP and they set a goal for $10,000 by the end of November.

NDHP is already nearing that peak, leaving Grant’s parents speechless.

“It’s been absolutely, like I said, I can’t put it into words, but we’re so grateful,” Mallory said.

If you’re interested in supporting CureDuchenne, CLICK HERE.