NDHP looking for white SUV in the area of a crash in Mandan

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle in the area of I-94 near mile marker 155 in Mandan at the time of a crash.
Police say a Pontiac Grand Am was driving eastbound on I-94 when another vehicle merged into the Pontiac’s lane to avoid a third vehicle that had merged into their lane.
The 17-year-old driver of the Pontiac drove to the left, lost control and rolled in the median.
The driver and 12-year-old passenger of the Pontiac were transported by ambulance to CHI
St. Alexius Hospital and assessed for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are asking if you saw a white SUV, possibly a Nissan, in the area at the time of this crash, contact North Dakota State Radio at 701-328-9921.