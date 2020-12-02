NDHP looking for white SUV in the area of a crash in Mandan

Police cars at night. Police car chasing a car at night with fog background. 911 Emergency response police car speeding to scene of crime. Selective focus

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle in the area of I-94 near mile marker 155 in Mandan at the time of a crash.

Police say a Pontiac Grand Am was driving eastbound on I-94 when another vehicle merged into the Pontiac’s lane to avoid a third vehicle that had merged into their lane.

The 17-year-old driver of the Pontiac drove to the left, lost control and rolled in the median.

The driver and 12-year-old passenger of the Pontiac were transported by ambulance to CHI

St. Alexius Hospital and assessed for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking if you saw a white SUV, possibly a Nissan, in the area at the time of this crash, contact North Dakota State Radio at 701-328-9921.