FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a hit and run injury crash on Interstate 29 involving a blue pickup that had rear-ended a motorcycle.

After the crash, the pickup fled the scene. Troopers were not initially able to locate the pickup, according to a news release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

A short time later, a trooper located the pickup that matched the suspect vehicle going east on 32nd Avenue South in Fargo.

That same pickup also matched the description of a vehicle that Fargo police were looking for that had recently been involved in a shooting at an apartment complex in Fargo.

The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. After the suspect vehicle stopped, the driver began to wave around a gun and then fled north onto Interstate 29 at a high rate of speed.

The suspect took the exit to go east onto Interstate 94. While negotiating the exit, the pickup struck another vehicle and crashed.

The male driver of the pickup then got out of the vehicle and began shooting as a NDHP trooper arrived on scene.

The trooper returned fire, striking the male suspect. The suspect was then taken into custody.