NDHP stresses importance of seat belt use as statewide motor vehicle deaths near 100

Seat belts save lives.

That’s the message from North Dakota Highway Patrol and the state’s Vision Zero campaign, today and every day.

According to the North Dakota Department of Transportation, wearing a seat belt is the single most effective way to reduce injuries and fatalities in motor vehicle crashes.



There have been 96 traffic deaths across the state.



Last year, there were one-hundred.



The last time this number was below 100 was 2002.



Sergeant Wade Kadrmas said about 65 percent of the lives lost in traffic fatalities this year, were not wearing their seat belts.

“What we see on the road day in and day out is there there’s far more individuals that are saved by wearing the seat belt than there are that aren’t wearing it.”

Seat belt use is considered a secondary offense in North Dakota.



That means that law enforcement cannot pull a driver over for that reason only.



However, Kadrmas says making the choice to wear a seat belt is a choice that will likely not only save your life but the lives of others, too.

“The choice of you or a person not putting on the seat belt, if something happens and they’re killed – is going to affect, obviously, more than the person not wearing a seat belt,” he said. “It’s going to affect your family members, your friends, your family, your co-workers. There are other people affected by that choice.”

Nationwide, nearly half of those killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2017 were not wearing seat belts.

That’s according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.