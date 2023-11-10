NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The North Dakota High School Activities Association (NDHSAA) announced the Class B Volleyball State Tournament seeding and drawing.

According to a news release, the top five teams were ranked via online voting by coaches of the participating schools. The remaining teams were randomly drawn to determine quarterfinal matchups.

Here are the matchups for Thursday, November 16 hosted at the Fargodome.

1 p.m. — #2 Seed May-Port-CG vs. Trenton

3 p..m — #3 Seed Our Redeemer’s vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne

5 p.m. — #1 Seed Dickinson Trinity vs. Shiloh Christian

7 p.m. — #4 Seed Northern Cass vs. #5 Seed LaMoure-Litchville/Marion

The NDHSAA Class A and Class B Volleyball State Tournaments are happening at the Fargodome from November 16-18.

You can find the Class B Volleyball State Tournament Bracket here.

You can find all the volleyball brackets here.

You can find information on the Class A and Class B Volleyball State Tournament here.