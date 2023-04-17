(KXNET) — The NDHSAA has finalized the locations for where each of the three class state basketball tournaments will be played for the next two years.

Starting this season, North Dakota high school basketball will be separated into three classes: AA, A, and B.

According to NDHSAA officials, the classifications of schools have been finalized, for the most part, barring potential special circumstances. To see which schools will be playing in which class, you can check out the full region breakdown right here.

The first state tournaments will be the Class B and A Girls Tournaments, with the B being played in Jamestown for the next two years and the A Girls played in Minot for the next two years as well. They will be played from February 29-March 2, 2024.

The Class AA Boys and Girls State Tournaments will both be played in Bismarck in 2023-2024 and then in Fargo in 2024-2025. They will be played from March 7-9, 2024.

The Class B Boys will play in Minot for the next two years and the Class A Boys will play in Fargo in 2023-2024 and then in Bismarck in 2024-2025. They will be played from March 14-16, 2024.