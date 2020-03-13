NDHSAA revising schedule, limiting attendance at Class A Basketball State Tournament

The North Dakota High School Athletics Association (NDHSAA) has revised its schedule and is limiting attendance at the 2020 NDHSAA Class A Basketball State Tournament beginning March 13.

The restricted attendance will apply to semifinals (March 13, at the Scheels Center) and third-place and championship games (March 14 at the Scheels Center).

Fifth-place games will be played March 14 at the FARGODOME. Each game will be one session of the tournament with the arena being cleared/cleaned at the end of each game.

The revised Class A Basketball State Tournament Schedule is listed below:

SCHEELS CENTER (March 13):

Girls Semifinal #1, 11 a.m.

Girls Semifinal #2, 2 p.m.

Boys Semifinal #1, 5 p.m.

Boys Semifinal #2, 8 p.m.

FARGODOME (March 13):

Boys Consolation Semifinal #1, Noon

Boys Consolation Semifinal #2, 2 p.m.

Girls Consolation Semifinal #1, 4 p.m.

Girls Consolation Semifinal #2, 6 p.m.

SCHEELS CENTER (March 14):

Girls 3rd Place, 11 a.m.

Boys 3rd Place, 2 p.m.

Girls Championship, 5 p.m.

Boys Championship, 8 p.m.

FARGODOME (March 14):

Girls 5th Place Game, 10 a.m.

Boys 5th Place Game, Noon

The NDSHAA said fans are encouraged to follow the NDHSAA Class A State Tournament games through broadcast, streaming and/or social media.

NDHSAA Class A Boys and Girls Semifinals and Championship games will be televised on WDAY-TV and Statewide ABC Affiliates.

NDHSAA Class A Boys and Girls Consolation Bracket games will be web-streamed. Webstream access is available free of charge to patrons. CLICK HERE for the link to the Class A Basketball webstream.