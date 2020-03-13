NDHSAA revising schedule, limiting attendance at Class A Basketball State Tournament

The North Dakota High School Athletics Association (NDHSAA) has revised its schedule and is limiting attendance at the 2020 NDHSAA Class A Basketball State Tournament beginning March 13.
The restricted attendance will apply to semifinals (March 13, at the Scheels Center) and third-place and championship games (March 14 at the Scheels Center).
Fifth-place games will be played March 14 at the FARGODOME. Each game will be one session of the tournament with the arena being cleared/cleaned at the end of each game.
The revised Class A Basketball State Tournament Schedule is listed below:
SCHEELS CENTER (March 13):
Girls Semifinal #1, 11 a.m.
Girls Semifinal #2, 2 p.m.
Boys Semifinal #1, 5 p.m.
Boys Semifinal #2, 8 p.m.
FARGODOME (March 13):
Boys Consolation Semifinal #1, Noon
Boys Consolation Semifinal #2, 2 p.m.
Girls Consolation Semifinal #1, 4 p.m.
Girls Consolation Semifinal #2, 6 p.m.
SCHEELS CENTER (March 14):
Girls 3rd Place, 11 a.m.
Boys 3rd Place, 2 p.m.
Girls Championship, 5 p.m.
Boys Championship, 8 p.m.
FARGODOME (March 14):
Girls 5th Place Game, 10 a.m.
Boys 5th Place Game, Noon
The NDSHAA said fans are encouraged to follow the NDHSAA Class A State Tournament games through broadcast, streaming and/or social media.
- NDHSAA Class A Boys and Girls Semifinals and Championship games will be televised on WDAY-TV and Statewide ABC Affiliates.
- NDHSAA Class A Boys and Girls Consolation Bracket games will be web-streamed. Webstream access is available free of charge to patrons. CLICK HERE for the link to the Class A Basketball webstream.
- NDHSAA Twitter account: @NDHSAA