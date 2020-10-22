NDIT warns of new spoofing scam involving health hotlines

Scammers seem to have been finding new ways to target people during the pandemic.

Now, a spoofing scam is taking place in which attackers are calling people pretending to be healthcare workers in order to get things like social security numbers and other financial information.

North Dakota’s Chief Information Security Officer says there are hefty security measures in place to prevent scams, but in cases like this where cell phones are used, it is important that people know how to protect themselves.

“They belong to Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile so on and so forth. So we don’t have control of those so there’s not a lot of protections we can put in place besides delivering the message — don’t share personal information over the telephone with people you don’t know,” Chief Information Security Officer Kevin Ford said.

To learn more about how to protect yourself from scams like this one, click here.