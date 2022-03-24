The North Dakota Music Educators Association will be rocking the Bismarck Event Center this weekend for their 56th annual state conference.

This annual event is designed to bring the music educators of North Dakota under one roof to trade ideas, listen to speakers, observe programs and learn how to work out the issues that face music teachers in modern education.

The exhibit hall, which showcases college music programs and ways to improve classes for all grades, will be open for both teachers and students.

While music may seem like a small part of the school curriculum, the association argues that keeping music and concert programs running is needed to help students create, express themselves and work together in perfect harmony

“I think the big thing with music education…I think, first of all, it falls under community,” said Mark Herold, president of the NDMEA. “I think that music education provides a place for students to create with their friends, and in a positive way that they don’t necessarily get in other parts of the school. And I think those music classrooms create those environments where kids are connecting and building relationships and taking life skills with them as they go forward.”

The conference continues through Saturday evening, with registration opening at 7:30 a.m. daily.

Student concerts will be held in the exhibit hall at the Bismarck Event Center at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, and 10:00 a.m. and 1 and 4 p.m. on Saturday.