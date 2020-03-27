1  of  2
Breaking News
40 Trinity Hospital staff in self-quarantine No lockdown order for North Dakota
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

NDOF: Disaster assistance loans for small businesses impacted by coronavirus available

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar)

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the North Dakota Opportunity Fund (NDOF) Steering Committee has approved a disaster assistance loan program for small businesses that have lost income due to disaster of emergency declaration by executive order.

The NDOF leverages private financing to help North Dakota small businesses and manufacturers attain the loans and investments needed to expand and create jobs. The fund is administered by Mandan-based Lewis & Clark Development Group.

Under the program, small businesses must show they’ve been affected by the disaster which will then allow them to apply for up to $50,000 in loans with zero percent interest and no payments during the first six months. After six months, the loan will be 4 percent amortized for up to five years.

The NDOF will base its credit decisions on the following criteria:

  • The business must meet the eligibility requirements of the Opportunity Fund.
  • The business must show it was impacted by the emergency disaster declaration.
  • The management of the business must have the ability to conduct the business and show commitment to the project.
  • The payment history of the business with other lenders and creditors must be satisfactory.
  • The review of the proposed collateral must be acceptable.
  • The credit history of borrowers and guarantors of the loan must be satisfactory.
  • The Opportunity Fund Disaster Assistance Loan Program loan to a single Borrower Entity will not exceed $50,000.
  • All applications will be considered on a case-by-case basis by the NDOF Loan Committee at a properly called meeting

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/27"

Protecting Homeless

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protecting Homeless"

Virtual Dance Classes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual Dance Classes"

Teacher Parade - Bismarck (Northridge Elementary School)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Bismarck (Northridge Elementary School)"

Teacher Parade - Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Bismarck"

Teacher Parade - Bottineau

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Bottineau"

Teacher Parade - Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Minot"

Teacher Parade - Rolla

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Rolla"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/27"

Neighborhood Party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Neighborhood Party"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/27"

Friday weather: warm and mostly sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday weather: warm and mostly sunny"

Working on Good Day Dakota from home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Working on Good Day Dakota from home"

Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue"

Signings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Signings"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

All-State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "All-State Basketball"

Teachers Get Creative

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teachers Get Creative"

Low Rates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low Rates"

Thursday, March 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, March 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge