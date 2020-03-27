NDOF: Disaster assistance loans for small businesses impacted by coronavirus available

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the North Dakota Opportunity Fund (NDOF) Steering Committee has approved a disaster assistance loan program for small businesses that have lost income due to disaster of emergency declaration by executive order.

The NDOF leverages private financing to help North Dakota small businesses and manufacturers attain the loans and investments needed to expand and create jobs. The fund is administered by Mandan-based Lewis & Clark Development Group.

Under the program, small businesses must show they’ve been affected by the disaster which will then allow them to apply for up to $50,000 in loans with zero percent interest and no payments during the first six months. After six months, the loan will be 4 percent amortized for up to five years.

The NDOF will base its credit decisions on the following criteria: