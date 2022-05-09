MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot was given nearly $75 million through the National Disaster Resilience grant, but now, the city has a couple more years to use the money, thanks to a grant deadline extension.



“Initially we had the deadline of September 30, 2022, and then Congress extended that to September 2023,” said Emily Berg, the interim NDR program manager. “And now we just found out it was extended to September of 2025.”

The grant money is being used to make major improvements to the city.



“So right now we have the CTE, which is the Center for Technology and Education, as well as different acquisitions to clear homeowners out of the floodway,” Berg said. “We also have City Hall relocation and then various low-income housing projects.”

This grant can also help so many families with housing assistance.

According to the Minot Housing Authority, there are currently 50 people on the waiting list for housing assistance.

Blu on Broadway is a completed low-income housing project that received some of the grant money already.



“I think that was one of the reasons why there was a certain allocation of NDR funds for affordable housing, was that that demand was so great,” said Blake Nybakken, the COO of EPIC Companies. “And so yeah, we felt that it was important to play a part of developing some of those projects if we were able to and fortunately for us, we were.”

Another big project that funding will be used for is the Center for Technical Education.



“Everyone leaves the region to go get these technical programs and so that’s why having it here is crucial,” said Berg. “And I know that right now they’re focusing on dental programs on quick programs to fill some gaps that we’re having in the area.”

Berg said funding for all of the projects is well thought out in Minot, because each project ties back to flood recovery.



“During the 2011 flood, there were 11,000 people that were displaced,” said Berg. “Which was roughly 25 percent of our population. So that is why we are putting so much effort into acquisitions to build flood protection as well as getting homeowners out of the floodway, and building new housing.”

Berg said most of the projects are still on track to be completed by the 2023 deadline so that the city uses the funding and helps the community at the same time.



She added that although the grant deadline is extended, all of the funding is already allocated to open projects.