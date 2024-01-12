MEDORA, N.D. (KXNET) — For the past 58 years, the North Dakota Ready Mix and Concrete Products Association has honored engineers with the Gold Star Award.

This award acknowledges our state’s concrete producers and engineers, for their exceptional concrete projects, craftsmanship, and more.

And this year the Gold Star Award goes to…

Taracon Precast, Wysan Precast Services, and Roer, for completing the Burning Hills Amphitheater Elevator Access Project.

This new elevator in Medora assists people with mobility and sensory challenges, by allowing them quicker access to the Amphitheater.

The Director of Entertainment and Attractions at Theodore Roosevelt Park says this will help increase tourism and is thankful to the teams who helped with the project.