ND’s first non-Tesla supercharger now charging in Minot

If you drive an electric vehicle, there’s now a new place you can stop to charge it.

Enerbase and Verendrye Electric teamed up to install a level 3 charger on North Hill in Minot with plugs for both European and American made cars.

It can charge your battery to 80 percent in just 30 minutes.

It’s the first of its kind in Western North Dakota and the first electric charger in Minot.

“I think it’s pretty cool. We’re embracing technology so we’re bringing this technology out to the members of both Enerbase and Verendrye, and if you think about cooperatives, they’ve always embraced technology and tried to teach their membership about that technology and that’s what we’re doing. So Verendrye has ordered an electric vehicle and now we’ve got a fast-charging station. We’re pretty fired up,” said Randy Hauck, general manager of Verendrye Electric Cooperative.

The charging station will be free for the month of August, and is for non-Tesla electric vehicles.