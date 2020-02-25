NDSC Educates on Safety With Annual Conference

The North Dakota Safety Council hopes to address safety concerns — not just in the workplace, but the entire community. That’s why they’re having their annual conference this week.

The Safety Council is putting on seminars and discussions to talk about safety in all sorts of places, from the farm to the corporate office.

Safety Council Consultant Jay Skarphol said for him, these matters are personal.

He said the accidental death of his son on the job pulled him out of retirement and into his current role. He said he hopes to educate others and prevent anyone else from losing a child.

“It’s therapeutic for me, to be able to talk about Trevor. I don’t talk about him a lot, but it’s why I do this so other families don’t have to go through what we do,” shared Skarphol.