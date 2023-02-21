BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Annual Safety and Health Conference was held Tuesday at the Bismarck Event Center.

It is the region’s largest safety event, with approximately 1,000 people attending the over 100 different classes offered.

The conference provides solutions for safety professionals and the public from the North Dakota Safety Council.

Tuesday kicked off the Council’s 50th Anniversary, holding some of the longer courses throughout the day.

“There’s a lot of classes on safety leadership,” explained NDSC Training Director Don Moseman, “including how to build and promote safety programs for companies, governments, and schools. We have everything from sessions on hard hats and PPE to active shooter response and workplace violence.”

If you are interested in learning more about the conference and how to register, there is still time — the event runs until Friday evening.

To learn more about the Safety and Health Conference, click here.