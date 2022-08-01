MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota State Fair ended on Saturday, and after this year’s numbers, it is clear to see that the number of fair visitors is continuing to increase.

314,271 people went to the state fair this year, which is up 3,586 from last year.

Crabtree Amusements and food vendors also saw growth in their sales.

The North Dakota State Fair Manager says the West Park area of the fairgrounds was also a nice addition to this year’s fair.

“So many of the free stages and they were all new and different. That West Park area with the new food, the new free stages, that whole new area was so well represented over there. It was filled all the time. So many good things,” said Renae Korslien, the North Dakota State Fair Manager.

The 2023 fair dates are July 21 through July 29.