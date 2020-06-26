NDSU Extension Center in second year of beet lime project; updates on last year’s project

Last spring, we told you about a research project the NDSU Extension Center in Minot was working on using beet lime. The project is meant to make soil more usable for farmers.

Last year, Dr. Chris Augustin and his team applied different amounts of beet lime to the soil. Some areas received more than other areas. The team planted durum and wheat last year.

Augustin said he noticed a difference in how the plants grew but not in the yield.

This year, they’ve planted canola and soy beans to continue their research.

“The ag research is really important because, without food, we’re all going to go hungry. But not only that, we’re doing applied research working with farmers because we have some plots like this similar in the Dickinson area where we’re actually doing it out in farmers’ fields. And, when you have that stuff going on: good exchange of ideas, exchange of information, and at the end of the day, the whole system itself will be improved,” said Dr. Augustin, Director, Dickinson Research Center.

Soybeans will be harvested at end of September and canola will be harvested end of august.