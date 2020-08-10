NDSU Extension offering remote work certification program

As more and more people turn to working from home as an option to stay safe, one university is giving you an option– to be educated on the subject.

The NDSU Extension tells KX News they created a Remote Work Certification Program aimed at helping out those in rural areas.

The online program is delivered in nine online modules geared at getting people up to speed on all the different tools and services available to people working from home.

It can also benefit a farmer who, for example, usually attends trade shows in person but is forced to attend remotely this year because it’s been postponed.

“We really want to help people who are already working remotely and may be for some time. Also, people who perhaps have been unemployed, found themselves laid off or in an unemployment situation due to the pandemic or other circumstances,” said Jodi Bruns with the NDSU Extension.

The cost of the course is $249, however, thanks to some grants, the first 100 people that sign up will only be charged $50.

