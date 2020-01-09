NDSU Extension Will Help Farmers Cope With Stress

Farming for most North Dakotans is their livelihood, and with that comes a lot of stress that usually gets swept under the rug.

“The upside of farming is I get to work outside, I get to work with my family, the downside of farming is when we have weather like this, I still get to work outside,” said Matt Olgby, Leeds Farmer.

Day in and day out when it comes to farming, farmers deal with a lot of hardships and manual labor, striking negative health issues such as stress, anxiety and much more.

“With the current conditions in the agriculture community, it has created a lot of stress in a lot of different ways and family communities and farming communities are very different sometimes,” said Holly Arnold, Educator at NDSU Extension.

Other people are working in other businesses and careers, but the farm family is out there on the farm. It’s a place to work, it also usually has a lot of ties to culture and family and generations and those kinds of things and you’re basically going to work at the same place you’re raising your family, which causes stress.”

The North Dakota State University Extension Center in Minot receives a lot of calls for help when it comes to this issue, but as a way to prevent it from continuing, they’ve started up a new workshop.

“We will be addressing a lot of different topics in regards to how this affects you, what you can do about it, how you can recognize it. Those kinds of things and what are the support systems out there in the community,” said Arnold.

Something Arnold said will be very beneficial.

“We have a lot of materials and a lot of research has been put together to help with this topic,” Arnold said.

The workshops will begin Jan. 16.

