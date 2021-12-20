NDSU, NDSCS partner to train future meat processing workers

Some are calling it “The Great Resignation,” and it’s leaving many industries in desperate need to fill job openings — including butchers.

So, North Dakota State University, and North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, are partnering to help put more butchers back in the workforce.

The schools are putting together a one-year program in meat processing, with the first semester focused on a broad range of general topics.

The second semester is split into two blocks, with the first eight weeks focusing on hands-on training, followed by eight weeks of a paid internship.

Craig Zimprich, the NDSCS agriculture department chair said employers around the state are eager to hire graduates from the program.

“A number of places have even mentioned to me ‘Hey if you have the right person, we’re looking to hire them long-term.’ And probably within five or 10 years, looking at moving them into the ownership,” said Zimprich.

Some of the classes are geared toward those looking to own a local butcher shop as well as those interested in culinary arts.

The program will begin in the fall semester of 2022.