NDSU North Central Research Extension Center donates produce to area food pantries

“We don’t always have it you know, so it’s pretty special when we can offer that to them,” Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry Floor Manager Vickie Phippins said.

She says the pantry has its own garden for fresh produce, but at serving over 1,500 pounds of food a week, there is always a need for more.

“We always have a shortage so we’re thrilled to get vegetables from other organizations or home gardeners that have an excess,” Phippins said.

That’s where the NDSU North Central North Central Research Extension Center comes in.

Volunteer gardeners have been planting all summer, and when the food is ready it goes to those who need it most.

“We have donated throughout the various food pantries here in Minot and in the outer towns over 600 pounds worth of produce,” Ward County Horticulture Assistant Kitty Torkelson said.

The hunger-free garden is all volunteer-based, and Torkelson says everyone involved is eager to help.

“It’s been really good everyone has really enjoyed doing this this is just kind of a really fun project for us,” Torkelson said.

The garden not only feeds families, but also is a research plot for the extension center.

“It would be more aimed at the home gardener on how to control weeds and how the soil is affected how much nutrition goes — nourishment goes back into the soil,” Torkelson said.

She says the most important thing is lessons the volunteers and other staff at the center have learned is to always help out where you can.

“It’s a really good feeling to be able to give back to the community and that is something that the extension always does whether it’s in classes or community service or this donating our produce,” Torkelson said.

Volunteers at Lord’s Cupboard say if any gardeners have excess veggies you’d like to donate, you can reach out to them directly.