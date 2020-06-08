Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

NDSU North Central Research Extension Center studying weed control and growing produce for local food banks

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The North Central Research Extension Center in Minot is home to different agricultural research projects such as grain evaluation, fertilizer tests and weed control.

Currently, the center is testing out ways to control and eliminate weeds through a study of two materials: straw and weed barrier fabric.

Kitty Torkelson, the Horticulture Assistant for the Ward County Extension, says the study will benefit both master gardeners and homeowners alike.

“So on the far side we have straw, which would be easier for the homeowner to get, and then on this side close up we have the weed barrier that we were able to get from the conservation office,” Torkelson said.

The volunteers at the research center will take two samples, one in the fall before planting, and one next spring to see if there are any changes in the soil.

The study will also help staff lessen the use of herbicides and chemicals on produce.

The produce grown in the HungerFree garden at the center will be donated to local food banks in the community.

“We did contact the food pantries in the area to see what they would actually like, so we didn’t plant anything that they would not take,” Torkelson said.

Overall, Torkelson says getting ahead of the pesky plants is the best way to have a less frustrating gardening experience.

“The most time that we spend in our garden is weeding and that’s really not super fun — so we’re trying to eliminate the weeds by smothering out the ones that are just germinating or the small ones that have just germinated,” Torkelson said.

To learn more about the NDSU North Central Research Extension Center, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/8"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/8"

Monday's Forecast: Isolated/scattered storms, cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's Forecast: Isolated/scattered storms, cooler"

COVID-19 college scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 college scams"

Minneapolis Mayor on the outcry to defund police

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minneapolis Mayor on the outcry to defund police"

Lemonade Stand

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lemonade Stand"

YLEH: Dist. 34 State Senate Race

Thumbnail for the video titled "YLEH: Dist. 34 State Senate Race"

Westhope track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Westhope track"

Fireworks Association raising money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks Association raising money"

Rugby Protest Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Protest Sunday"

Sunday COVID-19 Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday COVID-19 Update"

Bismarck blast late highlights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck blast late highlights"

'Brew Down' to support businesses and nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Brew Down' to support businesses and nonprofits"

CHI relaxing policies

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI relaxing policies"

New Business Norms

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Business Norms"

Honoring Officer Cody Holte

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honoring Officer Cody Holte"

Bismarck Blast tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Blast tournament"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-6-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-6-20"

Remembering a local inspiration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering a local inspiration"

Robert One Minute 6-6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-6"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge