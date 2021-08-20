NDSU renames agriculture research greenhouse after former Gov. Jack Dalrymple

(WDAY) — NDSU is renaming its agriculture research greenhouse after a former North Dakota governor.

The building is now the Jack Dalrymple Agricultural Research Complex.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, U.S. Senator John Hoeven and NDSU President Dean Bresciani, among others, celebrated the name change today.

Speakers shared stories of Dalrymple’s efforts to fund the greenhouse back in 2005.

The building was completed in 2015.

NDSU President Bresciani says he’s glad to represent the governor, who helped him transition into role as president.

“Where I had the opportunity — and it was a heartwarming opportunity — to rename the agricultural research greenhouse after Jack Dalrymple,” Bresciani said.

The project cost $35 million.