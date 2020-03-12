NDSU, UND temporarily suspend in-person classes due to virus concerns

North Dakota State University and the University of North Dakota have decided to suspend in-person classes for the next few weeks due to coronavirus concerns.

At NDSU, in-person classes will be suspended until April 6th. At UND, the in-class suspension will run until April 3.

Neither institution will close during that time.

In a statement to students, NDSU said those leaving campus for spring break should not plan to return until the April 6 date.

According to the statement, NDSU faculty will decide how to use available technology to help students continue with their coursework.

Students who have contracts for on-campus housing and dining will be able to stay on campus.

Yesterday, NDSU announced, effective immediately, all University-funded and sponsored international travel leaving the United States would be canceled until at least March 31.

At UND, officials said they are switching to a “distance learning” mode March 23 through April 3, meaning no in-person classes.

“We are working with individual faculty regarding questions around labs, clinical, flight training, and music lessons and performances as well as seminar instruction,” UND said in a post to its website. “Faculty members are best positioned to determine alternative method of instruction that will meet course objectives and student needs at this time. We encourage you to monitor Blackboard and email for updates from your instructors.”

UND is also requiring all students to. “evacuate all study abroad programs and return to the U.S. immediately. This decision is based on the Global Level 3 Health Advisory from the US Department of State for all countries due to the spread of COVID-19.”

No class changes are planned right now at Bismarck State College. Officials note in a Facebook post, “BSC will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation and determine whether any change in our operations is needed. If BSC takes any action that affects students, they will receive an update during Spring Break via the BSC Emergency Notification System.” Updates are also available at bismarckstate.edu/coronavirus.

No changes are also planned at Minot State University. In a post on its coronavirus page, “MSU continues to monitor updates on the spread of 2019 novel coronavirus from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and we are using their guidance and recommendations here on our own campus.”

At Dickinson State University, Williston State College and the University of Mary, no changes at this time have been posted relating to the current in-person class schedules.