BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The NDSU Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory helps with cases throughout the state.

It provides a great resource for North Dakota.

“North Dakota doesn’t have a veterinary school, so this is the place that people can bring their animals, livestock, cats, dogs, even pocket pets to have diagnostic tests performed,” said Dr. Heidi Pecoraro, the director and pathologist with the American Education Services Veterinary Diagnostic Services at NDSU.

“That will tell them usually why they’ve died. That’s called a postpartum examination. But also, whenever you have a biopsy done at your regular veterinarian, they can send it to us. We can tell you if that’s cancer or an infection,” Dr. Pecoraro said.

The NDSU Veterinary Diagnostic Lab is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.