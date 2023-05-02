(KXNET) — North Dakota State Safety Dawson Weber has been invited to the Atlanta Falcons rookie minicamp after going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.

An Elk Grove, California native, Weber finished his Bison career with 148 total tackles and 108 solo tackles. The senior safety also finished with 10 career interceptions with 5 of them coming this past season and 2 of them against Incarnate Word in the FCS Semifinal victory.

Last season, Weber was named first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference at safety.