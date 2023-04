(KXNET) — North Dakota State Offensive Guard Nash Jensen has been signed by the Carolina Panthers after going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The first team AP All-American started in 55 games at left guard over his final four seasons.

The Maple Grove, Minnesota Native helped NDSU go a combined 78-8 with four NCAA Division I FCS national championships and four Missouri Valley Football Conference titles over his six years with the Bison.