NDTip, an anonymous tip system, launched to help prevent underage substance use

A close up of the hands of a young woman using a mobile phone

A tip system was launched by the North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division to help anonymously report underage substance abuse.

NDTip was launched through collaboration with the North Dakota Sheriffs and Deputies Association, the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

In a press release, Human Services said according to the 2019 North Dakota Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 13 percent of North Dakota high school students reporting their first drink before age 13.

You can download NDTip from the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

Once installed, users are able to report a tip, choose the law enforcement agency that corresponds to the location of the crime and provide any relevant information, including the option to upload images. Once the tip is sent, law enforcement can communicate with the individual who submitted the tip to gather more information if needed.

You can also use the app to report community-related crime, traffic incidents or other law enforcement issues.

