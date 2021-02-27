Nearly 10% of North Dakotans fully vaccinated for COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — State data shows nearly 10% of residents in North Dakota have completed both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to data from the North Dakota Department of Health, nearly 70,000 people in the state, or 9.5% of the population, have received the full two-dose series. More than 126,000, or 17.3%, have received the first dose.

North Dakota reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,445 since the pandemic began. Another 71 cases were confirmed, for a total of 99,780 cases overall.

Meanwhile, the North Dakota Department of Commerce announced $20 million in grants to help the state’s hotels, motels and lodging businesses that lost revenue due to the pandemic.