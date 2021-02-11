Nearly $10,000 in technical gear meant for Wilton Fire Department stolen

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Almost $10,000 worth of technical gear meant for the Wilton Fire Department was stolen.

Around 4 a.m., the thief was caught on camera, taking the shipment from a contractor’s Mandan home.

The suspect was able to make off with the 70-pound package.

Wilton Fire Department Lieutenant, Wayne Klein, says they have been waiting since October for this gear to arrive.

“First reaction was a bummer because we’re back to square one. It took that long, and I’m hoping to have that gear back and replaced. Or reordered hopefully by springtime for auto wildland fires and auto extrication,” said Klein.

A sales representative for Alex Air Apparatus, one of Wilton’s suppliers, says this is a first for them but they are determined to make things right.

“Our company’s been in business for 33 years and across five states, we’ve never had anything like this. I guess we’ll just have to change some shipping procedures and change how we do things in the future,” said Jared Hopkins.

The department is asking people to keep their eyes open for signs of the stolen package and to reach out to the police department if they notice anything suspicious in the Mandan High School residential area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

WDA Basketball

Class B Basketball

Kidder County Girl's Basketball

Giving Hearts

SYSK Karter Lesmann

transgender athletes bill

Thursday, February 11th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11

Food Sovereignty

Filling Vacancies

Yearly Sessions

Less Testing

Testing for COVID Variants

Cramer on Impeachment

Community Orchard

Hemp Program

Biden visits National Institutes of Health amid war on COVID-19

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/11

BSC Volleyball

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News