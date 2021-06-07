Nearly $400K in Capitol improvements set to wrap up

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Nearly $400,000 worth of improvements to the state Capitol grounds are set to wrap up within weeks, including work to nip pervasive smells from the governor’s residence kitchen.

Reports say that $230,000 in curb replacements around the Capitol mall could be done later this month but might stretch into July.

Meanwhile, about $150,000 of work to fix noisy acoustics and poor kitchen ventilation in the governor’s residence should be finished by the end of June.

Problems at the $4.9 million residence have been ongoing for two years, most notably cooking smells from the kitchen permeating the home’s formal event space.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News