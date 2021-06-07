Nearly $400K in Capitol improvements set to wrap up

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Nearly $400,000 worth of improvements to the state Capitol grounds are set to wrap up within weeks, including work to nip pervasive smells from the governor’s residence kitchen.

Reports say that $230,000 in curb replacements around the Capitol mall could be done later this month but might stretch into July.

Meanwhile, about $150,000 of work to fix noisy acoustics and poor kitchen ventilation in the governor’s residence should be finished by the end of June.

Problems at the $4.9 million residence have been ongoing for two years, most notably cooking smells from the kitchen permeating the home’s formal event space.