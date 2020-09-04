Nearly 750 days in Minot Public Schools’ COVID leave bank

Last month, we reported about teachers and their concerns with their sick leave policy.

The Minot Public School Board agreed a couple of weeks ago to set up a COVID leave bank, which teachers could use if they get sick with the coronavirus and have already used their own sick and vacation time.

Thursday, Superintendent Mark Vollmer says nearly 550 members have already signed up for the bank and some teachers gave extra days.

So there are now nearly 750 days in there.

Dr. Vollmer says it’s important for parents to notify the district if their child tests positive or is a close contact.

“The bottom line on this is they always say, ‘The best offense is a good defense’ and our goal here is we have to keep that going. When kids are sick, they need to stay home. When staff are sick, they need to stay home. That’s kind of the process that will keep us going and we believe that will keep us healthy,” said Vollmer.

The school board also agreed to have the Reintegration Committee review the locker petition we reported about on Wednesday, where more than 500 parents want to see the district allow students to use their lockers again because of concerns over back pain.