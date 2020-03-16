Nedrose has a plan to feed students left without school meals due to virus-driven closings

Despite classes being closed by coronavirus concerns, buses for Minot’s Nedorse Public Schools will be on the road again Tuesday. Only, in this case, they’ll be dropping off lunches instead of picking up students.

In a post to parents with children attending the schools, officials said, “families of students who ride buses will be contacted today [March 16] and lunches will be dropped off at houses on bus routes starting tomorrow, March 17th.”

The buses will begin their deliveries starting at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday.

What about students who don’t ride the bus to Nedrose? Those families will be able to pick up lunches at the high school — just pull up to the main entrance between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. and the lunches will be delivered to the vehicle.

Nedrose officials say the delivery plan is a way to ensure students are still getting school meals.