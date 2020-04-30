Nedrose High faculty surprise seniors with cap and gown baskets

Coronavirus
Every senior looks forward to graduation day and picking up their cap and gown is an exciting moment. But, with COVID-19, seniors aren’t getting the chance to do that. So, staff at Nedrose High School got creative. 

They delivered baskets to the 26 graduating seniors. It had their caps, gowns, tassels, some candy and even a roll of toilet paper.

Nedrose High Principal Chelsey Raymond said it’s important to make them feel special during this time.

“We know that they’re not getting the experience that they were hoping for. So, to see their faces, to see them come outside and be able to wave to their teachers and shout hi and we were able to honk our horns for them. It was really special. It was nice to be able to see them again and know that they were excited that we were doing this for them,” Raymond said.

Prom and graduation have been rescheduled for June 19 and 21.

