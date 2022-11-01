BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Residents of Bismarck and Mandan who may be looking to vote next Tuesday but might not have a form of transportation are in luck.

According to Bis-Man Transit, anyone looking to vote in the upcoming elections on Tuesday, November 8, can get a free ride from both the CAT Bus and Paratransit.

Rides will be offered for free all day and to all locations in the area, giving the community a chance to learn more about Bis-Man transit as well as participate in local elections.

To learn more about Bis-Man transit and Free Ride day, check out their website here.