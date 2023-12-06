BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As many North Dakotans are getting geared up to celebrate Christmas, there are plenty of kids who are excited to write a letter to Santa, or maybe even catch a glimpse of him coming down the chimney.

But now, for the first time, they may be able to speak to Jolly Old Saint Nick via telephone

For a limited time, Bismarck Parks and Rec is hosting what they call ‘Santa’s Hotline’ — an opportunity for your child to exchange a brief conversation with him over the phone.

However, there are a few guidelines you’ll have to follow if your kid wants to speak with Santa.

“We just ask that they’re elementary-age kids,” shared recreation specialist Spencer Aune. “The middle school kids don’t seem to be as much interested in it. As for the really little kids, it’s kind of hard for our volunteers to make a conversation with a three-year-old, so the elementary age is kind of a good window for it. They just fill out a few questions on our website, there’s a link there where they can outline what the kids want for Christmas and a few different talking points, as well as the kid’s name.”

The deadline to apply for Santa’s Hotline is December 7, at 5 p.m. To learn how to sign up, visit this page on Parks and Rec’s website.