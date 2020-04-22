Live Now
‘Needs Nook:’ Filling a needs gap in Bis-Man that WIC, SNAP can’t cover

A group of area organizations and faith leaders have come together to fill needs for a variety of products not covered by programs such as WIC and SNAP.

The new ‘Needs Nook’ is putting out a request for a variety of products for a variety of programs serving children up to 18 years of age and their families.

“We are asking for donations of diapers, wipes, tampons, and feminine pads. These donations will help serve children 0-18 that receive support from the BPS Students in Transition program, BECEP, South Central High School, all BPS social workers working with families in need, Healthy Families of Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota, and the Adopt-A-Block program,” a statement from Needs Nook reads.

“This underlying need in our community is now exacerbated due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting rising unemployment. WIC and SNAP benefits help with food, but do not help with these items or other personal hygiene items for children and families in our community,” the statement continues.

The goal is to collect the needed items so community organizations can then distribute the products to families in need. The drop-off points for donations:

  • Century Baptist Church (205 Colt Dr.) Monday & Thursday 11:00 am-1:00 pm.
  • Evangel Church (3225 N 14th St.) Wednesday 12:00-1:00 pm.
  • J&R Vacuum (223 E Main Ave) Monday-Friday 9:00 am-6:00 pm. Drop off at loading dock and call 258-5619 at time of delivery.

To have items picked up or to learn more about Needs Nook, contact Becky Matthews at 701-220-5271, or rebecca239@bis.midco.net.

