Bismarck, N.D. (KXNET) — Police officers are thankful for a community member who they say helped them out during an incident over the weekend.

Bismarck police were chasing a suspect near Washington Street and Arbor Avenue on Sunday just after 5 p.m.

According to a Bismarck Police Facebook post, police say a man saw it happen, jumped out of his car and tackled the person who police were chasing.

Officers then took that man into custody. Once the commotion was over, the man got back in his car and left.

In the post, a police spokesperson says officers involved didn’t get a chance to thank the man but they were hoping to do so.

KX News spoke with police on Monday, but they were unable to provide the name of the man arrested or the charge.